Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Oppo A96 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Oppo A96

Ксиаоми Поко М5
VS
Оппо А96
Xiaomi Poco M5
Oppo A96

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 279K)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 385 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Oppo A96

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
452 nits
Oppo A96
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Oppo A96
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Oppo A96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock - 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +43%
550
Oppo A96
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +19%
1905
Oppo A96
1599
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +15%
322222
Oppo A96
279966
CPU 103855 82317
GPU 60135 49192
Memory 70647 75563
UX 85087 71143
Total score 322222 279966
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5 +175%
1229
Oppo A96
447
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1229 447
PCMark 3.0 score 8924 6851
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:25 hr -
Watching video 12:14 hr -
Gaming 07:11 hr -
Standby 125 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:45 hr
Oppo A96
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M5 and Redmi Note 11
2. Xiaomi Poco M5 and Samsung Galaxy A23
3. Xiaomi Poco M5 and M3 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M5 and M4 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco M5 and M4 5G
6. Oppo A96 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
7. Oppo A96 and Oppo A74
8. Oppo A96 and Oppo A76

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish