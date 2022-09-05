Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.