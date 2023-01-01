Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Galaxy A03 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 150K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Galaxy A03

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% 96%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 27 ms 45 ms
Contrast 1481:1 1641:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5 +7%
450 nits
Galaxy A03
421 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5 +2%
83.6%
Galaxy A03
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +81%
550
Galaxy A03
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +82%
1911
Galaxy A03
1048
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +121%
333840
Galaxy A03
150768
CPU 104220 60739
GPU 58812 24375
Memory 85822 33135
UX 84352 32172
Total score 333840 150768
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5 +204%
1229
Galaxy A03
404
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1229 404
PCMark 3.0 score 9001 6672
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 3:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:15 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:22 hr
Galaxy A03
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Galaxy A03 +1%
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 November 2021
Release date September 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

