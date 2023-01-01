Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Samsung Galaxy A03 VS Xiaomi Poco M5 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 150K)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 150K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI) Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M5 Price Samsung Galaxy A03 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.58 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93.9% 96% PWM Not detected Not detected Response time 27 ms 45 ms Contrast 1481:1 1641:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco M5 +7% 450 nits Galaxy A03 421 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Poco M5 +2% 83.6% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 13.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 3:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:15 hr - Watching video 13:06 hr - Gaming 06:54 hr - Standby 129 hr - General battery life Poco M5 36:22 hr Galaxy A03 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M5 80.7 dB Galaxy A03 +1% 81.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2022 November 2021 Release date September 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.