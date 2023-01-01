Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Samsung Galaxy A03
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 150K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Fingerprint scanner
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
49
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
63
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.58 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|81.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|93.9%
|96%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|27 ms
|45 ms
|Contrast
|1481:1
|1641:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.09 mm (3 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Unisoc T606
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|-
|650 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +81%
550
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +82%
1911
1048
|CPU
|104220
|60739
|GPU
|58812
|24375
|Memory
|85822
|33135
|UX
|84352
|32172
|Total score
|333840
|150768
|Stability
|98%
|97%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|1229
|404
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9001
|6672
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|-
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (24% in 30 min)
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|3:35 hr
|Web browsing
|13:15 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:06 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|-
|Standby
|129 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2022
|November 2021
|Release date
|September 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.
