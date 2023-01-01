Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Samsung Galaxy A14

Ксиаоми Поко М5
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14
Xiaomi Poco M5
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 147K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 347 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 80.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1481:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
448 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5 +4%
83.6%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +58%
547
Galaxy A14
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +47%
1892
Galaxy A14
1289
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +157%
380154
Galaxy A14
147896
CPU 104302 40093
GPU 86039 24567
Memory 88854 38370
UX 102467 45318
Total score 380154 147896
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5
1229
Galaxy A14
n/a
Max surface temperature 41.5 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1229 -
PCMark 3.0
Poco M5
9006
Galaxy A14
n/a
Web score 7349 -
Video editing 5540 -
Photo editing 18979 -
Data manipulation 6796 -
Writing score 11687 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:24 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 07:05 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:35 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Galaxy A14
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 February 2023
Release date September 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco M5 or X3 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco M5 or Redmi 10
3. Xiaomi Poco M5 or M4 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco M5 or M4 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco M5 or Realme 10
6. Samsung Galaxy A14 or A53 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 or Galaxy A23
8. Samsung Galaxy A14 or S22 (Snapdragon)
9. Samsung Galaxy A14 or A34 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish