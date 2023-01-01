Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Samsung Galaxy A14 VS Xiaomi Poco M5 Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 147K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 347 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

The phone is 6-months newer

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD PLS TFT Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 80.2% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1481:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco M5 448 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M5 +4% 83.6% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:24 hr - Watching video 13:06 hr - Gaming 07:05 hr - Standby 129 hr - General battery life Poco M5 36:35 hr Galaxy A14 n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco M5 80.7 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2022 February 2023 Release date September 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14.