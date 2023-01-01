Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Tecno Camon 19 VS Xiaomi Poco M5 Tecno Camon 19 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Tecno Camon 19, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 251K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 355 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1481:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco M5 450 nits Camon 19 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 166.63 mm (6.56 inches) Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M5 83.6% Camon 19 +6% 88.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:15 hr - Watching video 13:06 hr - Gaming 06:54 hr - Standby 129 hr - General battery life Poco M5 36:22 hr Camon 19 n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M5 80.7 dB Camon 19 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2022 June 2022 Release date September 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.