Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Tecno Pova 2 VS Xiaomi Poco M5 Tecno Pova 2 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 253K)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 253K) More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 375 points

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 375 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2 Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco M5 Price Tecno Pova 2 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 389 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 82.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 93.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 27 ms - Contrast 1481:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Poco M5 450 nits Pova 2 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches) Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Black, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco M5 +1% 83.6% Pova 2 82.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 HIOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 90 min) Full charging time 2:19 hr 3:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:15 hr - Watching video 13:06 hr - Gaming 06:54 hr - Standby 129 hr - General battery life Poco M5 36:22 hr Pova 2 n/a Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/5.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 13 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco M5 80.7 dB Pova 2 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2022 June 2021 Release date September 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.