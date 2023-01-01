Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Pova Neo 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Tecno Pova Neo 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 52% higher pixel density (401 vs 263 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 250K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 552 and 371 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova Neo 2
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Pova Neo 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 401 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1481:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
449 nits
Pova Neo 2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 170.86 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 77.79 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.63 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) -
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5 +1%
83.6%
Pova Neo 2
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Tecno Pova Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +49%
552
Pova Neo 2
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +40%
1903
Pova Neo 2
1362
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +34%
335681
Pova Neo 2
250356
CPU 104220 65888
GPU 58812 59710
Memory 85822 45286
UX 84352 77422
Total score 335681 250356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5 +65%
1230
Pova Neo 2
744
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1230 744
PCMark 3.0 score 8999 7873
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:15 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:22 hr
Pova Neo 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Pova Neo 2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 September 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.

