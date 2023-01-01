Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Spark 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Tecno Spark 9 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (333K versus 224K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 360 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1481:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
450 nits
Spark 9 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.42 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5
83.6%
Spark 9 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Tecno Spark 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock - 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +53%
550
Spark 9 Pro
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +50%
1911
Spark 9 Pro
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +48%
333840
Spark 9 Pro
224941
CPU 104220 66678
GPU 58812 33604
Memory 85822 49051
UX 84352 74003
Total score 333840 224941
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5 +70%
1229
Spark 9 Pro
721
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1229 721
PCMark 3.0 score 9001 7788
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:15 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:22 hr
Spark 9 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.5 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Spark 9 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 June 2022
Release date September 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.

