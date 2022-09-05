Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Vivo Y31, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.