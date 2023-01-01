Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5 vs Poco C50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5 vs Poco C50

Ксиаоми Поко М5
VS
Ксиаоми Поко C50
Xiaomi Poco M5
Xiaomi Poco C50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5
  • 4.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 79K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (401 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5
vs
Poco C50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 81%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 27 ms -
Contrast 1481:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5
449 nits
Poco C50
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.99 mm (6.46 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 76.09 mm (3 inches) 76.75 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.09 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5 +3%
83.6%
Poco C50
81%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5 and Xiaomi Poco C50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Mediatek Helio A22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock - 660 MHz
FLOPS - ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5 +289%
552
Poco C50
142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5 +272%
1903
Poco C50
512
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5 +322%
335681
Poco C50
79564
CPU 104220 -
GPU 58812 -
Memory 85822 -
UX 84352 -
Total score 335681 79564
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5
1230
Poco C50
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1230 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8999 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Go Edition

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (24% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:15 hr -
Watching video 13:06 hr -
Gaming 06:53 hr -
Standby 129 hr -
General battery life
Poco M5
36:22 hr
Poco C50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (8 MP + 0.1 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 0.1 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor size 1/5.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5
80.7 dB
Poco C50
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2022 January 2023
Release date September 2022 January 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro or Poco M5
2. Poco M4 Pro 5G or Poco M5
3. Realme C35 or Poco M5
4. Poco M4 5G or Poco M5
5. Realme 10 or Poco M5
6. Poco C40 or Poco C50
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish