Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.58-inch Xiaomi Poco M5 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco C50, which is powered by Mediatek Helio A22 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.