Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M5s (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.