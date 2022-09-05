Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5s vs Realme 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M5s (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (366K versus 292K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (757 against 648 nits)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 519 and 384 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (42:59 vs 34:36 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5s
vs
Realme 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5s +17%
757 nits
Realme 9
648 nits

Design and build

Height 160.46 mm (6.32 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP54
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5s
83.5%
Realme 9 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5s and Oppo Realme 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5s +35%
519
Realme 9
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5s +14%
1848
Realme 9
1614
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5s +25%
366023
Realme 9
292261
CPU 97587 86582
GPU 100579 50350
Memory 67761 73914
UX 99310 79973
Total score 366023 292261
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5s +233%
1488
Realme 9
447
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 1488 447
PCMark 3.0 score 7962 8012
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 15:18 hr
Watching video 13:25 hr 18:35 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 07:31 hr
Standby 124 hr 139 hr
General battery life
Poco M5s
34:36 hr
Realme 9 +24%
42:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 April 2022
Release date September 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5s. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

