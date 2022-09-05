Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5s vs Poco M3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5s vs M3 Pro

Ксиаоми Поко М5s
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
Xiaomi Poco M5s
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M5s (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (757 against 538 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (37:41 vs 34:36 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5s
vs
Poco M3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.5%
Response time - 33.5 ms
Contrast - 2512:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5s +41%
757 nits
Poco M3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.46 mm (6.32 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5s
83.5%
Poco M3 Pro
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5s and Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5s
519
Poco M3 Pro +7%
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5s +6%
1848
Poco M3 Pro
1746
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5s +7%
366023
Poco M3 Pro
341545
CPU 97587 99830
GPU 100579 80609
Memory 67761 67020
UX 99310 91385
Total score 366023 341545
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M5s +35%
1488
Poco M3 Pro
1102
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 1488 1102
PCMark 3.0 score 7962 8255
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 19.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (33% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:57 hr 13:55 hr
Watching video 13:25 hr 14:10 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 124 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Poco M5s
34:36 hr
Poco M3 Pro +9%
37:41 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (101st and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV48B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5s
n/a
Poco M3 Pro
93.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 May 2021
Release date September 2022 May 2021
SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.89 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5s. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (62.5%)
3 (37.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Poco M5s and Redmi Note 11
2. Poco M5s and Poco X3 Pro
3. Poco M5s and Poco F3
4. Poco M5s and Poco M4 Pro
5. Poco M5s and Poco M5
6. Poco M3 Pro and Redmi Note 10S
7. Poco M3 Pro and Poco M3
8. Poco M3 Pro and Poco M4 Pro 5G
9. Poco M3 Pro and Poco M5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish