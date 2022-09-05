Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M5s (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.