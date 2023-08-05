Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M6 Pro vs Realme 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 5, 2023, against the Realme 11, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 11
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro and Realme 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M6 Pro
vs
Realme 11

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.79 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M6 Pro
85.1%
Realme 11 +1%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro and Realme 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Realme 11
351100
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 29 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2023 May 2023
Release date August 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

