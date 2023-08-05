Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 5, 2023, against the Realme 11, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Realme 11

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro and Realme 11 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities