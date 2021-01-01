Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 272K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (812 against 494 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.8%
|83.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|245 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Purple
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
iPhone 11 Pro Max +143%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1693
iPhone 11 Pro Max +100%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
272732
iPhone 11 Pro Max +101%
549189
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.08 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.62 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
