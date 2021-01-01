Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 272K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (812 against 494 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.8% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
494 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +64%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
Poco X2 +1%
84.8%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 575 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2
543
iPhone 11 Pro Max +143%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1693
iPhone 11 Pro Max +100%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
272732
iPhone 11 Pro Max +101%
549189

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 11 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X2
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro Max
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X2
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro Max
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X2
n/a
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2019
Release date February 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

