Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Ксиаоми Поко X2
Xiaomi Poco X2
VS
Асус РОГ Фон 2 ZS660KL
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (496K versus 272K)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (618 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 84.8% 80.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
494 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +25%
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Poco X2 +5%
84.8%
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 575 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1693
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +56%
2644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
272732
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +82%
496489
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (172nd and 42nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 ROG UI
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 July 2019
Release date February 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1
5. Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs Apple iPhone 11
6. Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs OnePlus 7 Pro
8. Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL vs OnePlus 7T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish