Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.