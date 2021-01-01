Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 788 and 557 points
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 89.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
504 nits
Honor 50
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Purple White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2
84.8%
Honor 50 +6%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 575 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2
557
Honor 50 +41%
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1724
Honor 50 +67%
2882
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X2
230976
Honor 50
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
281360
Honor 50
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 27 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (70% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 June 2021
Release date February 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 320 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

