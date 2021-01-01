Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.