Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Huawei Nova 7i

Ксиаоми Поко X2
Xiaomi Poco X2
VS
Хуавей Нова 7i
Huawei Nova 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 598 and 543 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Nova 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.5%
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
494 nits
Nova 7i
494 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2 +2%
84.8%
Nova 7i
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 575 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2
543
Nova 7i +10%
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1693
Nova 7i +37%
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
272732
Nova 7i +4%
283372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (175th and 161st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 27 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 January 2020
Release date February 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X2. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

