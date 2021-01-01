Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.