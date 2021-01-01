Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Huawei P30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 850 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3650 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 274K)
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (626 against 492 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|85.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
548
Huawei P30 +28%
701
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1680
Huawei P30 +52%
2554
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
224393
Huawei P30 +27%
286077
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
274542
Huawei P30 +36%
373832
AnTuTu 8 Rating (245th and 146th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.08 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.62 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X2.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1