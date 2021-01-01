Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.