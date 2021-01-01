Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (494 against 426 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Poco X2
77
7 Plus
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Poco X2
66
7 Plus
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Poco X2
79
7 Plus
66
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Poco X2
68
7 Plus
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Poco X2
77
7 Plus
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Poco X2
70
7 Plus
55

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 77.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 2082:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X2 +16%
494 nits
7 Plus
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Red, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2 +9%
84.8%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 512
GPU clock 575 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2
544
7 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1695
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X2 +54%
226913
7 Plus
147374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
277556
7 Plus
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 Android One
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X2
n/a
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X2
n/a
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X2
n/a
7 Plus
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X2
n/a
7 Plus
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 February 2018
Release date February 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

