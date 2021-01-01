Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (274K versus 189K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4025 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (604 against 496 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 3.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
496 nits
Oppo A91 +22%
604 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2
84.8%
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 575 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~78.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2 +84%
549
Oppo A91
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2 +18%
1677
Oppo A91
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X2 +67%
225041
Oppo A91
135034
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2 +45%
274618
Oppo A91
189714

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11 ColorOS 6.1
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 27 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X2
n/a
Oppo A91
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 December 2019
Release date February 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.

