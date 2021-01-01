Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.