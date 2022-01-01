Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Poco X2 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 327K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Stereo speakers

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (612 against 497 nits)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Poco X2 497 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +23% 612 nits

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X2 +1% 84.8% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X2 547 Realme 9 Pro Plus +1393% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X2 1706 Realme 9 Pro Plus +36% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X2 327270 Realme 9 Pro Plus +55% 505899 CPU 99352 - GPU 87326 - Memory 51375 - UX 91876 - Total score 327270 505899 AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 11 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2020 February 2022 Release date February 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.