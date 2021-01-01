Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Oppo Realme C2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
- 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 77K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 43% higher pixel density (395 vs 276 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 27W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|276 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|80%
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|16, 32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|ColorOS 6 Lite
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|80 FPS (480p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 111 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.62 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1