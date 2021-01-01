Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.