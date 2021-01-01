Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs Realme C2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • 3.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 77K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (395 vs 276 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 27W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Realme C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 80%
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
494 nits
Realme C2
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2 +6%
84.8%
Realme C2
80%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 575 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2 +251%
544
Realme C2
155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2 +158%
1695
Realme C2
658
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X2 +202%
226913
Realme C2
75037
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2 +257%
277556
Realme C2
77752
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 11 ColorOS 6 Lite

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) No
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 80 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2020 April 2019
Release date February 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 111 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.

