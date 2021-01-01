Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.