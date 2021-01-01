Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A03s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.