Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy A12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 91K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 50% higher pixel density (395 vs 264 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (493 against 444 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
30
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|264 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|81.6%
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2 +97%
541
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2 +68%
1684
1005
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2 +192%
267685
91820
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 2.5
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|2:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.62 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.
