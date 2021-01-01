Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (272K versus 106K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 188 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.8%
|82.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|88.4%
|PWM
|-
|500 Hz
|Response time
|-
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|575 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2 +189%
543
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2 +55%
1693
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2 +155%
272732
106989
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 2,0
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
39:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2020
|May 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.08 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.62 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1