Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M62, which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.