Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (496 against 427 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 178 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M12
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Galaxy M12

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.3%
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 926:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X2 +16%
496 nits
Galaxy M12
427 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2 +4%
84.8%
Galaxy M12
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Samsung Galaxy M12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 575 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2 +206%
544
Galaxy M12
178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2 +65%
1688
Galaxy M12
1026
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X2
223286
Galaxy M12
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
274812
Galaxy M12
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (40% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X2
n/a
Galaxy M12
77.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2020 November 2020
Release date February 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X2 is definitely a better buy.

