Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 547 and 490 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Galaxy M32 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
497 nits
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2 +4%
84.8%
Galaxy M32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Samsung Galaxy M32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 575 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2 +12%
547
Galaxy M32 5G
490
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2 +5%
1707
Galaxy M32 5G
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X2
223636
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
272836
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2021
Release date February 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 263 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X2. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

