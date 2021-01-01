Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs Mi Mix 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Mi Mix 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (622 against 494 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 277K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Mi Mix 3

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.27%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 9.9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
494 nits
Mi Mix 3 +26%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2
84.8%
Mi Mix 3 +1%
85.27%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 575 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 10 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2 +5%
544
Mi Mix 3
520
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1695
Mi Mix 3 +34%
2270
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X2
226913
Mi Mix 3 +27%
288787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2
277556
Mi Mix 3 +22%
338020
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (247th and 162nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 11
OS size - 17.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X2
n/a
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X2
n/a
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X2
n/a
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 19 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Poco X2
n/a
Mi Mix 3
108
Video quality
Poco X2
n/a
Mi Mix 3
93
Generic camera score
Poco X2
n/a
Mi Mix 3
103

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X2
n/a
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2018
Release date February 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg 1.448 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg 1.568 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X2. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

