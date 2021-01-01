Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.