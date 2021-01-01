Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs Poco M3 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X2 vs M3 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X2
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про
Xiaomi Poco X2
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (498 against 443 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Poco M3 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.7%
Max. Brightness
Poco X2 +12%
498 nits
Poco M3 Pro 5G
443 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2 +1%
84.8%
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 575 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2
540
Poco M3 Pro 5G +2%
549
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1699
Poco M3 Pro 5G +2%
1729
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X2 +2%
269385
Poco M3 Pro 5G
264404

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 May 2021
Release date February 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD -
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X2. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X2 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Poco X2 or Redmi Note 9 Pro
3. Poco X2 or Realme 6 Pro
4. Poco X2 or Pocophone F1
5. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Poco M3
6. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Poco X3 Pro
7. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Realme 7
8. Poco M3 Pro 5G or Realme 8 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish