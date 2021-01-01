Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X2 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X2 vs M4 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X2
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
Xiaomi Poco X2
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X2
vs
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Poco X2
499 nits
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
508 nits

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X2
84.8%
Poco M4 Pro 5G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X2
548
Poco M4 Pro 5G +9%
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X2
1697
Poco M4 Pro 5G +5%
1782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X2
327049
Poco M4 Pro 5G +8%
354173
CPU 99567 104318
GPU 86669 83801
Memory 53042 69450
UX 90782 97449
Total score 327049 354173
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1232
PCMark 3.0 score - 8880
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X2
n/a
Poco M4 Pro 5G
18:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X2
n/a
Poco M4 Pro 5G
16:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X2
n/a
Poco M4 Pro 5G
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.45
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 November 2021
Release date February 2020 November 2021
SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X2.

