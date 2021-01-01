Xiaomi Poco X2 vs M4 Pro 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
75
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|84.8%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red, Purple
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
548
Poco M4 Pro 5G +9%
595
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1697
Poco M4 Pro 5G +5%
1782
|CPU
|99567
|104318
|GPU
|86669
|83801
|Memory
|53042
|69450
|UX
|90782
|97449
|Total score
|327049
|354173
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1232
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8880
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 12.5
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 70 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:31 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.45
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|November 2021
|Release date
|February 2020
|November 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.08 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.62 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X2.
