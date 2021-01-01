Xiaomi Poco X2 vs M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X2 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on February 5, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X2 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Poco X2 499 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G +2% 508 nits

Design and build Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Blue, Red, Purple Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X2 84.8% Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 810 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X2 548 Poco M4 Pro 5G +9% 595 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X2 1697 Poco M4 Pro 5G +5% 1782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X2 327049 Poco M4 Pro 5G +8% 354173 CPU 99567 104318 GPU 86669 83801 Memory 53042 69450 UX 90782 97449 Total score 327049 354173 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X2 n/a Poco M4 Pro 5G 1232 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 7 FPS Graphics score - 1232 PCMark 3.0 score - 8880 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 11 ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12.5

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.45 Focal length 27 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2020 November 2021 Release date February 2020 November 2021 SAR (head) 1.08 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.62 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X2.