Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 17% longer battery life (110 vs 94 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (650 against 538 nits)
- 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 704 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
704
iPhone 11 +90%
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2342
iPhone 11 +51%
3543
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
464297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
525343
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT +12%
17:19 hr
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:54 hr
iPhone 11 +19%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT +108%
36:29 hr
17:45 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (38th and 119th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 4 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.
