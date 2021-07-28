Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (110 vs 94 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (650 against 538 nits)
  • 90% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1336 and 704 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
538 nits
iPhone 11 +21%
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +7%
84.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 836 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT
704
iPhone 11 +90%
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT
2342
iPhone 11 +51%
3543
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
iPhone 11
464297
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
iPhone 11
525343
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT +12%
17:19 hr
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
iPhone 11 +19%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT +108%
36:29 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (38th and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

