Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 19.5% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (399 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (681 against 450 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1350 and 701 points
  • Weighs 45 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 399 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +51%
681 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +30%
84.9%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 836 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT
2885
iPhone SE (2020) +21%
3503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2020
Release date August 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
6. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Samsung Galaxy S10e
7. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and OnePlus 8
10. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 8 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish