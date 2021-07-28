Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (811 against 450 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (443 vs 399 PPI)
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Pixel 4a +80%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +2%
84.9%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 618
GPU clock 836 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +25%
701
Pixel 4a
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +73%
2885
Pixel 4a
1664
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Pixel 4a
207718
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Pixel 4a
275758
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 August 2020
Release date August 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

