Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Delivers 56% higher maximum brightness (703 against 450 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|836 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +20%
701
585
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +60%
2885
1805
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
273510
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 42 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 4 USD
|~ 450 USD
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1