Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Huawei Honor 20 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 488K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (540 against 489 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 399 ppi 412 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 333 Hz Response time - 33 ms Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT +10% 540 nits Honor 20 Pro 489 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT +1% 84.9% Honor 20 Pro 84.1%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic 4.0 OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 117° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X3 GT n/a Honor 20 Pro 117 Video quality Poco X3 GT n/a Honor 20 Pro 97 Generic camera score Poco X3 GT n/a Honor 20 Pro 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 21 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X3 GT n/a Honor 20 Pro 84.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced July 2021 May 2019 Release date August 2021 June 2019 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.