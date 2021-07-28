Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (590K versus 488K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (540 against 489 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 333 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +10%
540 nits
Honor 20 Pro
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +1%
84.9%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 836 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT
692
Honor 20 Pro +3%
714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT
2318
Honor 20 Pro +11%
2581
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +21%
590206
Honor 20 Pro
488994
CPU 147620 141555
GPU 202690 154043
Memory 115544 86714
UX 121950 102132
Total score 590206 488994
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X3 GT +60%
3979
Honor 20 Pro
2481
Stability 99% 47%
Graphics test 23 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 3979 2481
PCMark 3.0 score 9728 8646
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (101st and 164th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic 4.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT +14%
17:19 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT +4%
15:54 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT +24%
36:29 hr
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Honor 20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 May 2019
Release date August 2021 June 2019
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

