Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Honor 20i – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Huawei Honor 20i

Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20i
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
Huawei Honor 20i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (585K versus 214K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 67W fast charging
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Honor 20i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT +24%
527 nits
Honor 20i
424 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +2%
84.9%
Honor 20i
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Huawei Honor 20i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
GPU clock 836 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +99%
690
Honor 20i
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +66%
2299
Honor 20i
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X3 GT +173%
585626
Honor 20i
214411
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 67 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:48 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Honor 20i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Honor 20i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 April 2019
Release date August 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 273 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Huawei Honor 20i and Huawei Honor 10i
7. Huawei Honor 20i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Huawei Honor 20i and Huawei Honor 20
9. Huawei Honor 20i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
10. Huawei Honor 20i and Huawei P40 Lite E

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish