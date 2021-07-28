Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (504 against 450 nits)
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 399 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Honor 20S +12%
504 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT +1%
84.9%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
GPU clock 836 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +105%
701
Honor 20S
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +104%
2885
Honor 20S
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Honor 20S
140510
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Honor 20S
170673
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 September 2019
Release date August 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

