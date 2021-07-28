Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.