Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Huawei Y9s, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 67W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (504 against 450 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Huawei Y9s

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
450 nits
Huawei Y9s +12%
504 nits

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof - No
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Huawei Y9s
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Huawei Y9s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 3 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G51
GPU clock 836 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT +111%
701
Huawei Y9s
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +110%
2885
Huawei Y9s
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Huawei Y9s
147607
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Poco X3 GT
n/a
Huawei Y9s
171078
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12.5 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) No
Full charging time 0:42 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 November 2019
Release date August 2021 December 2019
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.

