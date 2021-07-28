Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

52% higher pixel density (399 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports 67W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (536 against 468 nits) Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 399 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT +15% 536 nits Hot 10s 468 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT +2% 84.9% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2600 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 836 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Poco X3 GT +89% 687 Hot 10s 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Poco X3 GT +73% 2309 Hot 10s 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Poco X3 GT 583955 Hot 10s n/a CPU 147620 - GPU 202690 - Memory 115544 - UX 121950 - Total score 583955 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Poco X3 GT +454% 3979 Hot 10s 718 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 23 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 3979 718 PCMark 3.0 score 9728 9022 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced July 2021 April 2021 Release date August 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT is definitely a better buy.