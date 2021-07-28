Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Infinix Zero X Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Infinix Zero X Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Infinix Zero X Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 356K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Zero X Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Shows 8% longer battery life (119 vs 110 hours)

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 86.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - Max. Brightness Poco X3 GT +3% 533 nits Zero X Pro 515 nits

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X3 GT 84.9% Zero X Pro +2% 86.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 7.6

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.5 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes No Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2021 September 2021 Release date August 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Zero X Pro.