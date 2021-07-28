Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X3 GT vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X3 GT vs Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Poco X3 GT (with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G) that was released on July 28, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 889 and 704 points
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X3 GT
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 399 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Poco X3 GT
538 nits
Edge 20
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof - IP52
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X3 GT
84.9%
Edge 20 +5%
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2600 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 836 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X3 GT
704
Edge 20 +26%
889
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X3 GT +5%
2342
Edge 20
2238
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (57th and 66th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:48 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X3 GT
17:19 hr
Edge 20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X3 GT
15:54 hr
Edge 20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Poco X3 GT
36:29 hr
Edge 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.3
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2021 July 2021
Release date August 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 4 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 20. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT.

